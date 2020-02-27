Expanded FireLock™ IGS Product Line – Victaulic

EASTON, Pa. — Victaulic’s FireLock™ Innovative Groove System™ (IGS) line has expanded with the addition of three new products launching in the U.S. and Canada. The new FireLock IGS products have been developed to further enable small-diameter grooved adoption in the fire protection market with a focus on simplifying retrofit and sidewall applications. The new solutions include:

• RG1 IGS™ Manual Roll Grooving Tool: A manual roll grooving tool designed specifically to cold form 1-inch IGS grooves into Schedule 10 through 40 pipe. The tool is ideal for in-air retrofit applications where threading poses a challenge.

• No. 147 Back-to-Back Sprinkler Tee: Groove solution for sidewall sprinkler applications, which are available in ½-by-1/2-by-1-inch sizes. The small footprint allows the No. 147 to fit in between studs, making installation simple, fast, and efficient.

• IGS™ Weld Plunger Cones: Protect the groove and sealing surface of the Victaulic No. 142 outlets from weld splatter. The two models available include the NAP-1 for North Alabama Pipe Welding machines and WB-1 for the Whirly Bird welding machines.

