Dewberry Promotes Michael McTavish to Senior Associate

FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced the promotion of nearly 60 employees nationwide, including Michael McTavish, P.E., LEED AP, who is based in the Elmhurst, Illinois, office. The promotion coincides with Dewberry’s ongoing expansion of architectural and engineering services within the region.

McTavish is the assistant business unit manager for the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural group within Dewberry’s Midwest engineering group. He is also responsible for design quality standards and coordination between the firm’s engineering and architecture services. McTavish has extensive experience in building power, lighting, and fire alarm system designs in commercial and industrial facilities.

McTavish earned his bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (2004). For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.