PHILADELPHIA — Hill International a global construction management risk company, promoted Tiffany Harmon Banks to senior vice president of human resources.

Banks has more than 20 years of HR experience and has worked in Hill’s corporate headquarters since 2008. She was formerly vice president of human resources at Hill, where she oversees HR policies and procedures development, benefit management, organizational design and leadership, compensation administration, the company’s human resource information system, and retention initiatives throughout the Americas. Banks has worked in law, media, finance, and construction, giving her a well-rounded approach to HR policies and practices. Her other areas of expertise include building company culture, equal employment opportunity best practices, managing diversity initiatives, HR metrics, recruiting, developing and implementing mentoring programs, and project management.

“Tiffany has been an incredible asset, not just on our HR team, but for corporate leadership as a whole,” said Bill Dengler, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, Hill Intl. “As of November 2018, Tiffany has been in charge of all HR responsibilities for the Americas. Since then, her group has implemented new online performance assessments, a corporate services survey, and new orientation and training initiatives, among other initiatives. Over the past year alone, Tiffany has worked to support two major corporate initiatives outside of her usual duties: our COVID-19 Advisory & Action committee as well as Hill’s Diversity and Inclusion committee. Tiffany has been ceaseless in her efforts on these two committees, supporting the health and safety of her colleagues and ensuring Hill is taking steps to create a more just work environment.”

“We’re proud to recognize such a deserving employee with this promotion,” said Raouf Ghali, CEO, Hill Intl. “I hope everyone at Hill will join me in congratulating Tiffany on her promotion.”

