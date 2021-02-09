FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced the promotion of nearly 50 employees nationwide, including one in Richmond, Virginia. Troy Hunter, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to associate.

With more than 22 years of experience, Hunter’s background includes the design of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems for base building; tenant interior; and renovation projects for secured government facilities, office buildings, critical power facilities, high-rise residential projects, hotels, food service facilities, auditoriums, conference centers, child care facilities, educational facilities, fitness centers, health care facilities, and retail spaces. As a project engineer, he has been responsible for load calculations, equipment selections, site utility coordination, construction administration, and design and layout of HVAC, domestic water, sanitary, fire suppression, lighting, power, and fire alarm systems.

Hunter earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech (1998) and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.