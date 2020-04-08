Electric Floor Warming LX Kits – Danfoss

BALTIMORE — New Danfoss LX Kits for floor warming are designed to make it even easier to install electric heating in new or renovated flooring. The kits are a complete solution, including a Danfoss LX floor warming mat, LX205T Touch Thermostat, and Little Buzzer continuity alarm.

Suitable for installation under tile, stone, and laminate floors in both residential and commercial applications, LX floor warming mats radiate heat from the floor for even, gentle room heating without the dust and debris of conventional heating systems. The mats are designed to be easy to install with a pre-applied heating cable and dual-adhesive backing that requires no fastening, reducing installation time by up to 70%. LX mats are also backed by a genuine 20-year warranty.

The LX205T Thermostat is a programmable controller with large, backlit, touch-screen display designed exclusively for control of Danfoss LX floor warming mats. The easy-to-program thermostat makes it simple for users to quickly set and control the heat radiated from their floors while also monitoring energy consumption.

The Little Buzzer from Danfoss is a continuity alarm that further simplifies the installation process by monitoring the Danfoss heating mat and sounding an alarm if heating elements are cut or damaged. This allows for easy repair, if necessary, before the floor coverings are laid.

“The new LX Kits take the best of our already easy-to-install electric heating line, and combines them into a single kit,” said Ian Levergood, sales manager, North America, for Danfoss Heating. “LX Kits really take the guess work out of product selection — making them a quick, simple, and affordable solution for contractors wanting to increase property value through clean heat.”

The LX Kits for floor warming are available with LX mats ranging in size from 10-145 square feet (coverage) and in both 120- and 240-V formats. For more information, visit www.danfoss.com.