BALTIMORE — Danfoss has announced further additions to its ETS range of electric expansion valves for heat pumps, close controls, and process chillers. The ETS 8M enables OEMs and end users to benefit from greater efficiency and reliability with low applied costs. To further strengthen and expand the choice available to OEMs, the new ETS 8M series offers additional options in the lower capacity end of the Danfoss EEV portfolio. With four sizes available from 12-40 HP (62-114 kW) with high bi-flow MOPD, application costs can be significantly reduced by only using one valve in both flow directions.

The valves have been designed to deliver high accuracy, performance, and energy efficiency and are ideal for use in applications where round-the-clock temperature consistency is critical.

Key features include:

Low opening degree (DO) and stable control;

High MOPD in normal and reverse flow;

Linear stable flow control; and

Dedicated L and S flow curves for modular chillers and low ambient HPs respectively.

Danfoss has drawn on its expertise and experience to support customers with the shift toward low-GWP refrigerants. The ETS 8M series is compatible with R-454B as well as R-32 and can be complemented with an entire portfolio of Danfoss components, compressors, and heat exchangers available with these refrigerants, including more low-GWP options. They are also compatible with existing 12V drivers.

“Our ETS 5M valves have already shown the high levels of performance and efficiency possible in compact systems,” said Victor Marinich, global marketing director for air conditioning, Danfoss. “They’ve been growing in popularity in the heat pump market, and we will continue to broaden this development program.

“When developing ETS 8M, our goal was to develop a valve that brought significant advantages to system designers,” he continued. “With the ETS 8M range, we are closing the gap in capacity between the small, efficient ETS 5M and the innovative, fast-closing ETS Colibri.

“In our Advanced Development Center, the Danfoss ETS 8M achieved better performance in terms of system efficiency and control stability versus the most common solutions available today,” concluded Marinich.

For more information, visit www.coolselector.danfoss.com.