UBLK Zone Valve Retrofit Kits – Belimo

DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo Americas recently introduced its newly optimized UBLK zone valve retrofit solutions. The UBLK retrofit kits are replacement solutions for existing failed actuators on TACO Zone Sentry® zone valves, Schneider Electric™ VBB ball valves, or TAC Erie™ VM zone valves with the Belimo compact CQ actuators. This series of replacement solutions restores the service without removing the valve, saving on installation and downtime while increasing performance and efficiency.

“Facility managers have expressed an immediate need to retrofit some of the most prevalent zone valves in the market,” said Steven Lopes, product manager, Belimo. “The new UBLK retrofit kits provide an opportunity to leverage Belimo’s innovative actuator technology, saving time and increasing energy efficiency.”

For more information, visit www.belimo.us.