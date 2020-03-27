Twenty-Three States Recognize HVACR and Water Heating as ‘Essential’

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the trade association representing manufacturers of heating, water heating, air conditioning, and commercial refrigeration products and equipment, expressed its appreciation to the 23 states and Washington, D.C., that thus far have heeded the industry's call for "essential business" status during this health crisis.

These states include Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“These governors deserve the thanks of the manufacturers, distributors, contractors, engineers, and technicians that are committed to continuing to keep the American people productive, healthy, and comfortable in these trying times," said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO, AHRI. “Our industry is working overtime to ensure that lifesaving equipment remains available to all who need it.”

Last week, AHRI joined with nine other organizations, representing the HVACR and water heating equipment manufacturers, contractors, technicians, engineers, plumbers, and sheet metal contractors in issuing a statement to governmental organizations grappling with travel and personal interaction restrictions designed to prevent the spread of infection. Those trade associations and membership societies representing North America's HVACR and water heating industry had requested that federal, state, and local authorities grant "essential business" status to the HVACR and water heating industry.

Organizations signing the statement included AHRI; the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA); the Heating, Airconditioning, and Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI); the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA); North American Technician Excellence (NATE); the Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors National Association (PHCC), the Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors National Association (SMACNA); the Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI); ASHRAE; and the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA). For more information, visit www.ahrinet.org.