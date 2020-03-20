Emerson Acquires Verdant, a Hospitality Energy Management Company

ST. LOUIS — Emerson has completed the purchase of Verdant, an energy management solutions for the hotel and hospitality industries. The addition of Verdant broadens Emerson’s growing energy management and optimization capabilities for residential and commercial applications.

While the typical hotel guestroom is vacant more than 50% of the time, energy usage remains the second largest operating cost for hotels. Verdant’s products and services combine advanced occupancy and thermal sensing technologies with real-time analytics to ensure optimal energy settings, reducing consumption and maximizing cost savings for hotel operators without compromising guest comfort.

“As the hotel and hospitality industries continue to work toward energy efficiency and minimizing their carbon footprint, having the right technology and software to make this a reality is vital for success,” said Brent Schroeder, group president of heating and air conditioning for Emerson. “This addition of an established and fast-growing commercial energy solutions provider complements our existing digital analytics and broad services capabilities and will also allow us to expand our efficiency offerings to customers in new markets.”

The hospitality and light commercial industries are increasingly seeking opportunities to mitigate energy consumption and reduce operating costs while ensuring comfort. Verdant’s cloud-based intelligence platform, coupled with Emerson’s award-winning portfolio of Sensi products and commercial building controls, is helping both industry and consumers take action for a more sustainable and efficient future.

Verdant, which was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in 2019, is based in Montreal, Quebec and has about 70 employees. For more information, visit www.emerson.com.