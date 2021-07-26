MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Arcline Investment Management, a growth-oriented private equity firm, has acquired a controlling stake in Dwyer Instruments from the Clark family and management.

Dwyer Instruments is a designer and manufacturer of sensor and instrumentation solutions for the worldwide process automation, HVAC, and building automation markets. The company holds 93 active and pending patents and offers a broad suite of over 40,000 configurable SKUs, enabling it to service nearly all customer-required applications. Dwyer serves over 20,000 active OEM, distribution, and end-user customers through its offices in the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore.

“The Clark family and the Dwyer team have built a strong brand with market-leading sensor and instrumentation solutions for process automation markets,” said representatives from Arcline. “We believe the company’s differentiated products position it well to serve the growing trend toward greater process automation, connected devices, and improved IAQ and energy efficiency. We are excited to partner with management to steward the business in its next phase of growth.”

“From early in the process, it was clear that Arcline understood our business and would be a tremendous fit to carry on the Dwyer legacy,” said Steve Clark, chairman of Dwyer. “I could not be happier with the outcome and look forward to following the growth of the business in the future.”

William Blair & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Seyfarth Shaw LLP served as legal advisor to Dwyer. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.