Proline Prosonic Flow G 300/500 Ultrasonic Flowmeter – Endress+Hauser

REINACH, Switzerland — Endress+Hauser launches the Proline Prosonic Flow G 300/500 flowmeter. The Prosonic Flow G can be supplied with either of two different transmitters: as a compact version (Proline 300) or a remote version (Proline 500) with up to four inputs and outputs. These inputs and outputs provide flexibility with the ability to output not only flow but also pressure, temperature, and numerous other process variables.

This flowmeter is ideal for demanding applications, measuring both dry and wet gases with high precision (±0.5%), unmatched repeatability, and high reliability — even when process and ambient conditions fluctuate significantly.

Robust industrial design makes it possible to operate the flowmeters long term without maintenance, saving time and money. The meter operates at process temperatures up to 150°C (302°F) and pressures up to 100 bar (1,450 psi) and can be ordered with built-in pressure and temperature sensors. The input from these sensors can be combined with the measured sound velocity to calculate additional gas properties, often important for process control.

An optional “Extended Gas Analysis” function package is available for special applications and to meet process control requirements. Depending on the selected gas type (pure gases, gas mixtures, coal gas, natural gas, customer-specific gases, etc.), this function enables the calculation of additional parameters and process variables. Some examples are volume flow, corrected volume flow, mass flow, energy flow, calorific value, Wobbe index, gas type, molar mass, methane content (%), and density or viscosity.

A very high degree of robustness is realized because all wetted parts are made of stainless steel, and the flowmeter provides compliance with the stringent requirements of NACE MR0175/MR0103. The meter’s ultrasound transducers are available in titanium Grade 2.

The Prosonic Flow G measuring system has been developed in accordance with IEC 61508 (SIL), making it suitable for use in many safety-related applications. It also has Heartbeat Technology integrated into the flowmeter, like all Proline measuring devices, which enables permanent self-diagnostics with the highest diagnostic coverage as well as a TÜV-certified and metrologically traceable device verification without process interruption.

The flowmeter transmitter includes a web server as a standard, enabling direct data from any connected device capable of hosting a web browser. The flowmeters unique data storage concept (HistoROM) ensures maximum data security before, during, and after service. For more information, visit https://eh.digital/Prosonic_G_us.