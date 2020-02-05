Proline Promag W with Full Bore Option – Endress+Hauser

REINACH, Switzerland — Endress+Hauser launches its Promag W featuring the “0 x DN full bore” option, a solution for a close-knit pipeline network or obstacles in pipes. This mag meter provides maximum measuring performance without tube restriction or pressure loss.

Promag W 300/400/500 flowmeters with the “0 x DN full bore” option measure with high accuracy (±0.5%), even directly downstream of pipe bends, T fittings, or insertion devices. They are particularly suitable for installation in tight spaces, such as compact systems or skids, because they do not need any inlet or outlet runs. The Promag W (0 x DN full bore) can easily handle swirls that frequently occur downstream of obstacles, such as pipe bends and insertion devices, and even those downstream of unknown obstacles such as build-up on the pipe wall, protruding seals, or different inside diameters.

The innovative measuring concept of the Promag W (0 x DN) features multiple measuring electrodes to detect flow. These electrodes generate a substantially higher density of measured data than standard devices. Together with the refined signal analysis, reliable measurement results are realized in swirl conditions.

Previously, in case of disturbances in the pipeline flow, plant operators either had to comply with the recommended inlet and outlet runs, or use a device with a restricted measuring tube to condition swirls within a very short tube section. In many cases, however, sufficiently long straight pipe sections are not present, and restrictions always cause pressure loss. This leads to increased energy consumption for pump operation and, as a result, higher energy costs.

The new “0 x DN full bore” option allows installation without inlet and outlet runs and without restriction, solving both challenges to deliver reliable measured values, flexible installation, and cost-efficient measuring operation.

Promag W can be combined with different transmitters: as a compact version (Proline 300 and 400) or as a remote version (Proline 400 and 500) with up to four inputs and outputs. Proline transmitters make no compromises in terms of performance and accuracy. The digital signal processing begins in the smart sensor and is the basis for a reliable, highly accurate measurement. Full access to all measurement data, including diagnostic data acquired by Heartbeat Technology, is possible at any time via digital data transmission. For more information, visit https://eh.digital/promag_w_0xdnFB_us.