Mueller Associates Promote Electrical Engineers Erik Godack and Sammy Alqasem

BALTIMORE — Mueller Associates has announced the promotion of two electrical engineers with expertise in major educational and cultural projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Erik Godack has been promoted to senior electrical engineer and Sammy Alqasem, P.E., to project electrical engineer.

Godack joined Mueller in 2014. He has played a key role in the design of electrical systems for several major projects, including the new College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia; central plant expansions at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.; the modernization of the historic Corcoran building for the George Washington University School of the Arts and Design, also in Washington, D.C.; and a new addition to the School of Nursing at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. In addition, Godack contributed to the recent renovation of the Art Deco-era Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore.

Currently, Godack is designing electrical systems for a new academic commons building at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia and the College of Health Professions building at Towson University in Maryland. He earned a master’s degree (2016) and a bachelor’s degree (2014), both in electrical engineering, from Morgan State University. Godack is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Sammy Alqasem, P.E., also joined Mueller in 2014. His major projects have included the University of Baltimore’s Robert L. Bogomolny Library and the new Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University. He is currently working on the modernization of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., the most extensive renovation in the history of the Smithsonian and Mueller’s largest project to date, now under construction. As well, he is working on the design of the National Museum of American History’s new Molina Family Latino Gallery within the museum’s Smithsonian Latino Center.

Alqasem holds a bachelor’s degree (2014) in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also a member of IEEE.

“Erik and Sammy have been instrumental in the successful design of some of our most complex projects,” said Kenneth Rock, P.E., LEED AP, senior vice president and group manager at Mueller. “They bring professional talent, creativity, and problem-solving skills to each challenge, including both new construction and demanding renovations. They are a vital part of the Mueller team.”

