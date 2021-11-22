BALTIMORE — Mueller Associates, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering (MEP) firm, has announced that Todd Garing, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, has been named president of Mueller Associates, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Garing joined the firm in 1993 and has served as vice president and group manager since 2007.

In the company’s long-planned leadership transition, Robert Marino, P.E., who has served as president since 2006, will continue as chairman of the board.

Garing will assume day-to-day management of the organization, one of the leading MEP consulting engineering firms in the mid-Atlantic region. The firm is widely known for engineering complex building projects with stringent system requirements, including museums, performing and fine arts centers, STEM and health science education buildings, and historic properties.

Garing has been at the helm of many of the firm’s most significant engineering projects, including the massive modernization of the National Air and Space Museum (NASM) in Washington, D.C., now under construction for the Smithsonian Institution. He has also served as principal-in-charge, overseeing the historic restorations of the National Academy of Sciences on the National Mall and the Enoch Pratt Library in downtown Baltimore. He has managed large-scale new projects for many of the area’s leading higher education and academic institutions, from George Mason University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Tech to nearly every institution within the University of Maryland’s higher education system.

Garing’s proficiency in managing challenging projects has helped garner multiple regional and national awards for the firm. He has presented at numerous industry conferences and has been widely published on building system trends and innovations, including the latest advances in sustainable design and high-performing buildings.

Garing holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Penn State University (1993), where he was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Honorary Engineering Society. He is a member of the International Association of Museum Facility Administrators, the American Alliance of Museums, ASHRAE, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Image Permanence Institute.

“Mueller’s future is in excellent hands with Todd,” said Marino. “As a young engineer, Todd came to Mueller with a wealth of knowledge from his years of working in his family’s mechanical contracting business. It was clear from the beginning that he was suited for big challenges. He has taken on some of the toughest projects in the industry. Clients, from architects to building owners to facility managers trust and respect him, and his reputation is well deserved.

“Throughout his career at Mueller, Todd has served as a mentor to aspiring engineers,” Marino continued. “He leads and inspires others through his commitment to service and knowledge-sharing. I’ve witnessed Todd’s impact on our staff first-hand. I know that his dedication to advancing engineering doesn’t end with the building’s completion. Todd inspires and challenges the next generation of engineering leaders to design a more sustainable environment that enhances the greater good of our communities.”

