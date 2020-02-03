Cambridge Engineering Rebrands at 2020 AHR Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cambridge Engineering will now be known as Cambridge Air Solutions.

“With our introduction of evaporative cooling products last year, we simply outgrew the old name, logo, and tagline,” said Randy Niederer, marketing director, Cambridge. “So, we explored how to better align these elements with our company’s vision for the future. We selected Cambridge Air Solutions to retain the Cambridge name with our strong reputation for creating better working environments with high-quality and efficient HVAC products. The Air Solutions term reflects our ongoing dedication to bring new HVAC solutions to the market.”

After a full day of exhibiting on the floor, Cambridge welcomed its partners to Itta Bena, a contemporary Southern cuisine restaurant in the heart of Orlando for some shrimp, scallops, beef tips, and more.

At the AHR Expo, Cambridge exhibited its two-stage (indirect/direct) evaporative cooling system and more at its booth No. 4690.