The Whalen Company Opens the 2020 AHR Expo with a Super Party at the Groovy Goat

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Whalen Company opened the 2020 AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night with a party at the Groovy Goat. Attendees enjoyed buffalo wings, sliders, and more as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. The Easton, Maryland-based manufacturer exhibited several of its products at the event, including the Inteli-line® vertical stack fan coil unit, Innoline® Riser Fan Coil, and more.