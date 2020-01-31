eco-Air™ Series of Dry and Adiabatic Products – Evapco

TANEYTOWN, Md. — From the smallest factory-assembled cooling tower to the largest field erected air-cooled steam condensers, Evapco offers heat transfer products designed to meet the water and energy requirements for any project.

The eco-Air family of products provides a broad range of heat transfer solutions with minimal or no water use with V-coil or flat coil configurations. The series includes:

• eco-Air Series dry coolers;

• eco-Air Series air cooled condensers; and

• eco-Air Series adiabatic coolers and condensers.

Recent enhancements include copper adiabatic piping system, new adiabatic spray system (an alternative to pads), and coated pads for longer life and easier handling.

With third-party performance certifications, our fully rated products enable facility managers to operate cooling systems efficiently and with complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.evapco.com.