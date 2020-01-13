StrengThin™ 100 Series E125 Installation-Ready™ Butterfly Valve – Victaulic

GHENT, Belgium — Victaulic, a manufacturer of mechanical pipe-joining systems, launched its Victaulic StrengThin™ 100 Series E125 Installation-Ready™ butterfly valve, an ideal solution for HVAC applications.

In response to customer requests for more efficient valve installations, the Series E125 butterfly valve offers the best of both worlds: the benefits of a grooved valve combined with the ease and speed of installation of an Installation-Ready coupling. By encasing the capability of a rubber-lined butterfly valve within a coupling, the Series E125 valve offers a reduced footprint, quick installation, and light weight.

“An Installation-Ready valve was the next logical step for us,” said DJ Wolbert, product manager, Victaulic. “Flanged wafer valves have always been a sour point for the industry. Not only do they have a lengthy installation process with the star-pattern tightening of the bolts and nuts and a higher risk of misalignment, they also have a cumbersome maintenance process. Our new valve solves all these issues. It can simply be pushed on grooved pipe or fittings and by tightening two bolts and nuts, installation is complete, not only twice as fast as the traditional two couplings and a valve combination, but up to 10-times faster than wafer valves with flanges.”

Specifically designed for use on thin-wall stainless steel pipe featuring the StrengThin 100 groove profile, the rubber-lined valve protects against leaking and ensures easier maintenance – all in a compact, easy-to-install design, suitable to be fit into tight spaces often associated with HVAC systems. The Series E125 butterfly valve is lighter in weight and allows for full 360-degree orientation, so it fits into tight, irregular spacing. Its economic design means there are no loose parts, making it safer and quicker to install – without the need for star-pattern bolt and nut tightening.

The valve is available in DN80 – DN200 | 3- to 8-inch sizes and is specifically designed for systems up to 16 bar | 1600 kPa | 232 psi and for bi-directional service to full working pressure. It is also offered with a standard ISO 5211 stem and flange geometry to accept most gear and power actuators. For more information, visit www.victaulic.com.