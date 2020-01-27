Hydro MPC Family Packed Pump System Addition – Grundfos

HOUSTON — Grundfos, a water technology manufacturer, is launching the Hydro MPC CME, the newest member of the Hydro MPC platform. The compact, reliable, and energy-efficient packaged pumping system is ideal for pressure boosting and HVAC applications in apartments, large homes, and multistory buildings.

“Our Grundfos engineering team has worked hard to expand our industry-leading Hydro MPC range to include the new Hydro MPC CME,” said Greg Bretz, vice president of commercial buildings for Grundfos. “This new system will provide all the benefits of our world-class CU 352 controller but in a more compact system with a smaller footprint.”

Combined with variable-speed multistage pumps, the Grundfos Hydro MPC CME features an MLE motor — a permanent magnet VFD/motor with IE5 efficiency — and CU 352 controller with standard 100kA SCCR fault current rating. This plug-and-pump system is easy to specify and install.

The Hydro MPC CME system offers superior performance and industry-leading reliability. Key features include a performance range of max 330 gpm and max pressure 145 psi; efficiency-based pump sequencing; end of curve protection; check valve failure detection; and more. Additionally, a suction pressure transducer is included for dry-running protection.

The Grundfos Hydro MPC CME will be displayed for the first time at AHR Expo in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center from Feb. 3-5, 2020. For more information, visit www.grundfos.com.