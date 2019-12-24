CoolSys Acquires Tech Mechanical

BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, a parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, has announced the acquisition of Tech Mechanical, a provider of commercial and industrial HVACR services serving southeast Michigan. This acquisition will strengthen the CoolSys commercial division and expand its market presence into Michigan.

“We’re excited to welcome Tech Mechanical into the CoolSys family of companies,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “As one of the premier HVAC companies in the Midwest region, Tech Mechanical has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation. We share this vision in putting our customers first and are looking forward to serving new customers as CoolSys expands its Midwest presence and its commercial division through this acquisition.”

Since it was founded in 1983 by Michael Curi, Tech Mechanical’s mission has been to maintain the comfort of their customers’ buildings, prolong the life of the HVACR equipment, and reduce energy costs. It employs some of the industry’s most seasoned service and installation technicians with an average of 19 years of experience and requires them to stay on the leading edge of HVACR technology with continuous training and education. Tech Mechanical serves a wide range of clients including property managers, building owners, and facility managers for commercial and industrial buildings.

“We are excited to join CoolSys as this brings new advantages to our customers,” said Curi, president, Tech Mechanical. “As Tech Mechanical becomes a CoolSys company, we will stay true to our local roots while being able to offer the expanded resources that CoolSys provides as a nationwide company.”

For more information, visit www.coolsys.com.