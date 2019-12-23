Armstrong Joins The Climate Group’s EP 100 Initiative to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology has reinforced its commitment to sustainability and greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions by signing on with the Climate Group’s EP 100 initiative.

The EP 100 initiative, in partnership with the Alliance To Save Energy, brings together a growing group of companies worldwide committed to using energy more productively to lower greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate a clean economy.

The Climate Group estimates that if 100 companies double their energy productivity by 2030 – generating twice as much economic output for every unit of energy consumed – more than 170 million metric tons of emissions could be avoided cumulatively, the equivalent to taking 37 million cars off the road for a year.

Armstrong’s announcement to join the EP 100 is part of its recent partnership with the World Green Building Council (World GBC) on the Net Zero Carbon Building Commitment initiative. Armstrong joined 49 other organizations to ensure its own portfolios of buildings operate at net zero carbon by 2030.

This commitment builds on Armstrong’s industry-first “2 by 22” initiative, announced in 2018. In launching this initiative, Armstrong has pledged to reduce Greenhouses Gas emissions among existing customers by 2 million tons by the year 2022. Achieving this goal would be the equivalent to taking 600,000 cars off the road for one year or offsetting the average annual CO2 emissions generated by 100,000 people.

A long-time champion of environmental responsibility, Armstrong first launched its worldwide Planet Proposition sustainability initiative six years ago. Since then, Armstrong has helped its customers save nearly 462,000 tons of CO2 equivalent, more than 1.4 billion kWh of electricity, and $139 million dollars

“We believe it’s critically important for everyone to do what they can to help reduce GHG emissions,” said Ofer Ben-Dov, global sustainability leader with Armstrong Fluid Technology. “In addition to helping our customers worldwide significantly reduce their energy consumption, our internal initiatives are designed to improve the environmental performance of Armstrong facilities not only in energy usage but also in water consumption, indoor air and lighting quality, paper usage, recycling of resources, landscaping, and certifications.”

