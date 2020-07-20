RG1210 OGS-200 Roll Grooving Tool – Victaulic

EASTON, Pa. — Victaulic has released the RG1210 OGS-200 Roll Grooving Tool to simplify maintenance and repair on existing steam and condensate piping systems. The tool was designed to cold form OGS-200 roll grooves into Schedule 40-80 carbon steel pipe; further streamlining the installation of the Style 870 high-performance coupling. Service contractors and facilities can perform maintenance without welding or hot works for steam and condensate systems. The RG1210 is capable of grooving 2- to 8-inch DN50-DN200 Schedule 40 pipe and 2- to 4-inch DN50-DN100 Schedule 80 pipe. While this tool has manual operation capabilities for in-place pipe preparation, the rugged design allows the RG1210 to be used on any job site where light-duty fabrication is required. For more information, visit https://www.victaulic.com/products/rg1210-ogs-200-roll-grooving-tool/