NOSHOK Inc. Purchases King-Gage® from Marsh Bellofram

NEWELL, W.Va. — Marsh Bellofram, a global manufacturing collective comprising high-performance OEM, industrial, and process control instrumentation, has announced the sale of its King-Gage® division to NOSHOK Inc., a maker of measurement solutions headquartered in Berea, Ohio. The sale was finalized on December 4.

King-Gage, part of Marsh Bellofram since 2011, has marketed application-specific solutions for level measurement, inventory tank gauging, and compressed air filtration to the chemical, industrial, offshore, marine, and F&B industries for more than 80 years.

Marsh Bellofram will continue to offer a full line of solutions under familiar brand names, such as BelGAS, ATC Diversified, Bellofram Elastomers, Marsh Instruments, and Bellofram Precision Controls. For more information, visit www.marshbellofram.com.