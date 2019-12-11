AWWA Valves: 225 Series – Matco-Norca

BREWSTER, N.Y. — Matco-Norca has introduced its latest AWWA C515-15 valve offering: the 225 Series in 3- to 12-inch and 3- to 24-inch models and sizes.

These heavy-duty ductile iron resistant valves are manufactured to the latest AWWA C515-15 standard and are UL listed and FM approved. Its NSF-61/NSF-372 certifications as verified by UL Water Quality.

These valves exceed all requirements for minimum thickness as required by AWWA C515-15. Their flanges and MJ bells are full thickness and exceed all requirements for both C509-15 and C515-15. 225 Series valves have lift lugs; valve box centering guides; full-flow waterway; and a full 304 SS stem, nut, and bolt package.

Primary uses are as a fire main gate valve, potable water, sewer force mains, and irrigation control applications.

Each 225 Series’ valve is manufactured using a 300-PSI ductile iron body, 304-SS non-rising stem, and resilient EPDM wedge. They can be fitted with a post indicator plate so both vertical and wall mount post indicators can be attached.

Each valve has been hydrostatically tested and comes with a “born on date” for traceability. For more information, visit www.matco-norca.com.