BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Warren Controls, a manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its new ILEA 5800E Series of high-quality, modulating, linear, electrically actuated industrial globe control valves.

The E5800 Series features bolted bonnets and cage-retained seats in rugged, high-efficiency bodies of steel or stainless steel for ease of maintenance in a variety of trim materials and port sizes. The equal percentage and linear plugs provide excellent modulating control of a wide array of fluids. The 5800E Series is ideally suited for applications including but not limited to the chemical, district energy, food and beverage, general service, marine, pulp and paper, refining, and pharmaceutical industries.

The 5800E Series performs for temperatures from minus 20° to 800°F, handling severe service, dirty fluids, high pressure drops, and corrosive fluids. Available styles are a two-way unbalanced cage-retained seat and a two-way cage-balanced cage-retained seat. Sizes range from ½ to 4 inches with ANSI Class IV and Class VI leakage and with a rangeability of 50:1.

For more information, visit www.warrencontrols.com.