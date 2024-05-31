Superior Boiler recently announced new representative partnerships in multiple states. The partnerships are aimed at adapting to evolving customer needs and reinforcing Superior’s customer service across several regions.

“At the core of everything we do is our commitment to delivering high-quality products and unparalleled customer service,” said Doug Wright, Superior’s president and CEO. “Technology in the boiler industry is constantly evolving and improving. We are excited to work with partners who are evolving with the technology, providing engineering expertise and service to better assist customers throughout the country.”

Superior has partnered with six new manufacturing representatives:

Boiler Equipment Company will serve as manufacturer’s representative for Superior’s full product line, including firetube and watertube units, in California. The company’s expertise and dedication will help Superior expand its presence and serve customers in the Golden State. California Boiler (Oregon Boiler) will represent Superior’s full product line, including firetube and watertube units, as manufacturer’s representative in Oregon and Washington. The company’s passion for excellence enhances Superior’s ability to meet the unique needs of Pacific Northwest customers. DB Sales is the new manufacturer’s representative for Superior’s full product line, including firetube and watertube units, in Nevada. DB Sales will support clients with extensive knowledge of the industry and dedication to customer service. Integrated Cooling Solutions is the new manufacturer’s representative for the Superior Boiler firetube product line in the Panhandle region of Florida, specifically serving the Pensacola area. The company brings a deep understanding of the local market, commitment to excellence and a history of providing exceptional customer service. ControlTemp, Inc., will serve as manufacturer’s representative for Superior’s condensing boilers in Nebraska. ControlTemp forges strong relationships as demonstration of its dedication to meeting customer needs. CH McGuiness Co. is the new manufacturer’s representative for Superior’s condensing boilers in Iowa. CH McGuiness Co. has an extensive industry background and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Superior has partnered with these companies because of each one’s expertise and long history of excellence,” Wright said. “These partnerships mark an important step in our journey to better serve our customers, and we look forward to the opportunities and growth they will bring.”

To support its new and existing partnerships, Superior Boiler recently completed a website redesign that updates resources for use by Superior’s partners and customers. The revamped and new resources available on the website include CAD drawings and Revit files, equipment manuals and sample specification sheets that streamline customer access to key information. Equipped with additional knowledge, customers can explore Superior’s product line and tailor their projects to the equipment that best fits their needs.

A robust learning library with on-demand webinars offers extensive information on topics from industry experts, including information that will help customers improve operations and efficiencies.