On May 29, 2024, Danfoss Turbocor celebrated the opening of its new 145,000 square foot production facility, driven by market growth and adoption of oil-free, magnetic bearing technology. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by over 100 people, including customers, community members, Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing and descendants of Danfoss founder Mads Clausen. The additional facility will host state-of-the-art manufacturing for TTS/TG/TH lines for Danfoss Turbocor compressors, doubling current capacity with the ability to expand even further. The $62 million investment will also create jobs in the Tallahassee area.

Reflecting Danfoss’ goal to become carbon neutral by 2030, the new factory will utilize low-carbon Turbocor compressors and a heat recovery system to reduce carbon emissions and energy usage.

“The increased production will help meet the growing market demand for cooling and heating high-efficiency compressors in North America, Europe and Asia,” said Fausing. “The oil-free high efficiency compressor technology is a key enabler for meeting the decarbonization goals of commercial buildings, cities and countries. Currently, North America is the largest market and region for Danfoss, with 34 sites, and we couldn’t be prouder of this latest chapter in Turbocor’s growth.”

Turbocor compressors use magnetic-bearing technology instead of oil and provide a low-carbon and ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) cooling option for commercial air conditioning and heat pumps. From innovation to market adoption, Danfoss has been the leader and pioneer of oil-free compressors in the HVAC/R industry and is committed to continuing the development of the technology in order to reduce the carbon footprint of key vital infrastructure like data centers, hospitals, hotels and airports. The development of the technology reflects Danfoss’ commitment to decarbonization and green growth, with solutions that reduce carbon emissions, lower energy consumption and enable electrification.

In November 2023, Turbocor celebrated its 10th anniversary of being a wholly owned Danfoss company. Initially founded in 1994 and later becoming a joint venture with Danfoss in 2004, the company has made its mark globally. Danfoss Turbocor is continuing to grow its footprint, with an expanded facility in Haiyan, China opening next year, and the establishment of a configuration center in Nordborg, Denmark, at Danfoss’ corporate headquarters. The Nordborg site currently handles sales and service for Turbocor’s European customers; a new production facility is scheduled for completion in 2026.

“This investment is not only a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers but underscores the importance of local manufacturing,” commented Ricardo Schneider, President of Danfoss Turbocor. “As part of Danfoss’ green growth strategy, we are regionalizing our supply chains in order to manufacture products closer to our customers, improve service and decarbonize our operations. Expanding our capacity in Tallahassee is key to our growth strategy in North America.”

Locally, Danfoss Turbocor provides scholarships, research support and workforce development training to students at two and four-year colleges in Tallahassee. Its proximity to the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University further strengthens the relationship between Turbocor and the community by enabling the company to benefit from ongoing research and providing internship and employment opportunities for students.

“The journey to this moment has been paved with the hard work and dedication of our employees, leaders, customers, and the local community,” said Schneider. “By eliminating the need for oil, we are not only reducing maintenance costs but also contributing to a cleaner, greener future. Turbocor compressors are not just a product; they are a commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible manufacturing.”