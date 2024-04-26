The International Code Council, in partnership with the Modular Building Institute (MBI), recently published ICC/MBI 1210-2023, Standard for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Systems, Energy Efficiency and Water Conservation in Off-site Construction. This American National Standard is now part of ICC/MBI’s existing series of off-site construction standards including ICC/MBI 1200-2021 and ICC/MBI 1205-2021.

ICC/MBI Standard 1210 includes the componentization and modularization of elements of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems and the incorporation of MEP systems in componentized, panelized or modularized building elements.

MEP elements used in off-site construction and opportunities to achieve increased energy efficiency and water conservation in the factory are addressed in this standard. Other areas addressed in the standard include the planning, designing, fabricating, transporting, assembly, approval and inspection of off-site constructed MEP elements within commercial and residential buildings.

Standards in the 1200 series address the entire life cycle of off-site construction projects from design and fabrication through approval and inspection. More information can be found here.

“As a leader in developing solutions to support advancements in safe, sustainable and affordable buildings, we are thrilled to partner with the Modular Building Institute on this project,” said Code Council Vice President of Innovation Ryan Colker. “Use of off-site construction is constantly growing and adapting, and standards like this help ensure that off-site construction can help address societal and industry challenges.”

ICC/MBI 1210-2023 Standard for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Systems, Energy Efficiency and Water Conservation in Off-site Construction is available for purchase here.