Ruskin recently announced the BTD830 bubble tight isolation damper, the company’s newest addition to its bubble tight product series. The BTD830 is a rectangular bubble tight damper ideal for applications where extremely low leakage is required. The rectangular design offers more free area, lower pressure drops, better airflow compared to round or oval dampers, and is a lower-cost alternative to other bubble tight dampers.



Typical applications include biotech labs, food processing operations, industrial process systems, laboratories and nuclear power plants, along with medical, military and pharmaceutical facilities.



The BTD830 is bubble tight according to the AMCA 500-D standard with a maximum velocity of 4,000 FPM, a static pressure of 10.0” w.g. (2.5 kPa) and a temperature range of -40°F to 250°F (-40°C to 121°C).



Damper sizes range from 6” x 6” (15.2cm x 15.2cm) to 36” x 16” (91.4cm x 40.6cm). The flanged dampers can be mounted for horizontal or vertical airflow, and standard or custom mounting hole configurations are available.



Standard features include:

Rectangular flanges

Painted steel channel frame and blade

Center-pivoted, double-skin blade with 12ga minimum thickness welded to a full-length axle

Stainless steel sleeve bearings bolted to the damper frame

Axle seal integrated with the bearing assembly

Field replaceable solid silicone blade seal that is mechanically fastened to the blade

Polyamide epoxy finish

Optional features include square flanges, a mil-spec frame or blade (304SS, 304LSS, 316SS, 316LSS) and mil-spec axle (316 SS, 316L SS) or finish (304SS, 304L SS, 316SS, 316L SS). Ruskin can supply and mount actuators and limit switches as needed, including:

Manual worm gear with handwheel

Direct-mount, commercial grade

Electric, quarter-turn rotary (fail in place, battery backup, spring return – 24V, 120V, 230V)

Pneumatic, quarter-turn rotary (double acting or spring return)

Each BTD830 damper is fully cycled and tested at the factory prior to shipment in accordance with AMCA Standard 500-D. Ruskin performs bubble leak testing to 10.0” w.g. (2.5 kPa) before shipment to ensure leakage performance. See the product data spec sheet for pressure drop information, per the AMCA 500-D-18 test standard.



The BTD830 is manufactured in an ISO9001 certified factory and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.