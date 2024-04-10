Febco was awarded Vendor of the Year at this year’s Horizon Distributors' National Sales Meeting in Dallas, Texas. Recognized for exceptional sales growth, innovation, and communication, Febco's achievements were commended by Chris Hudson, Horizon's senior director of supply chain.

Hudson highlighted Febco's outstanding sales growth, surpassing the entire irrigation product group. Febco's forward-thinking approach, notably integrating smart technology into the backflow preventer category, was praised for its innovation. Additionally, Febco's effective communication with the Horizon Distributors team was acknowledged as instrumental in their success.

This award is a great representation of the hard work and team effort between Febco and its rep agencies. The work that goes into supporting Horizon at the brand level does not go unnoticed. Sara, Jason, and Rick (all pictured) wish to thank all Febco reps for their efforts to ensure Febco is the first choice when a backflow is needed.