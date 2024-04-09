Emergency decontamination booths from HEMCO Corporation are available with finished side exterior panels.

Decontamination Booths are fully assembled and ready for installation to water supply and waste systems. The shower is a molded, one piece seamless of chemical resistant fiberglass and is equipped with a pull rod activated shower and push handle eye/face wash for immediately drenching of personnel that have been exposed to hazardous chemicals.

The shower is equipped with frosted front strip curtains, interior grab bars, raised deck grating, and bottom or rear drain outlet.

It is compliant with ANSI and OSHA requirements.

Call 816-796-2900 or visit HEMCO at www.EmergencyShowerBooths.com