Fellowes, in partnership with We Are Teachers, has released the results of their 2nd annual national survey regarding air quality in North American K-12 education. These results have illuminated a concerning gap between educators and school authorities regarding the prioritization of air quality in educational facilities. The survey polled 2,682 K-12 educators from the United States highlighting a critical disconnect in the allocation of resources, with Indoor Air Purification Systems ranking consistently low among school district priorities.

Despite overwhelming acknowledgement from teachers—96% of whom recognize the direct correlation between air quality and student performance—only a mere 26% rated their school’s Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) as good or excellent. Shockingly, 40% reported a complete absence of air purification units throughout their schools, despite federal funding efforts aimed at their implementation. An overwhelming 97% of surveyed teachers believe that school districts bear the responsibility of providing clean air in classrooms. However, the survey findings suggest that schools frequently fall short in prioritizing air quality in crucial facility management and budgetary decisions. Compared to other facility-related items (including classroom technology, athletic facilities, classroom surfaces, HVAC/temperature control, and restroom cleaning) teachers claimed that school district leaders rated indoor air quality as the lowest priority.

In the survey, teachers across the country expressed their continued concerns and need for air purification in their classrooms. Fellowes understands that improved indoor air quality increases productivity and improves mental tasks in both adults and children, leading to better conditions for learning. Investing in air purification systems with enhanced filtration can mitigate risks associated with airborne viruses, bacteria, pollution, asthma, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“Teachers want a healthy environment for themselves and their students, and they are asking their school districts to prioritize indoor air quality,” said Arti Lyde, Global General Manager of Air Quality Management at Fellowes. “Sickness and absenteeism of students and teachers alike are critical problems that improvements to indoor air quality have been proven to solve. At Fellowes we are committed to continuing the development of innovative IAQ solutions to increase healthy air and reduce sickness for teachers, students, and their wider communities.”

Over the last 15 years, Fellowes has placed more than 350,000 air purification units in K-12 schools across the country, emphasizing the critical importance of clean indoor air for the health and productivity of teachers and students alike. Additionally, in conjunction with the We Are Teachers’ Clean Air for Classrooms Giveaway initiative, Fellowes recently gave away 100 air purification systems to teachers in 26 states.

