According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), approximately 20% of the U.S. population spends their days inside elementary and secondary schools. School administrators and authorities have the daunting task of ensuring a healthy and conducive environment for students and staff within educational facilities. Not the least of their concerns is ensuring good indoor air quality (IAQ). The American Lung Association says improving IAQ in schools can result in higher standardized test scores, reduce the spread of respiratory illness, and reduce absenteeism.

However, schools encounter unique difficulties in ensuring good IAQ due to high occupancy; diverse space use; and potential sources of air issues, such as in classrooms, cafeterias, gyms, art rooms, and labs. Additionally, tight budgets can impact regular maintenance and cleaning practices, further complicating efforts to maintain a healthy indoor environment.

As the understanding of IAQ grows in importance, educational institutions face an ever-growing need to adopt comprehensive IAQ management plans. These plans not only safeguard the well-being of occupants but also promote an optimal learning atmosphere.

At a minimum, school HVAC systems should be designed and operated to provide a minimum outdoor air ventilation rate consistent with current ASHRAE Standards. For classrooms, this standard is about 5-10 cfm of outdoor air per person. So, what can facilities management teams do to begin the process of developing an effective IAQ Plan?

Comprehensive IAQ management strategies

School facility managers can start by establishing a dedicated IAQ management team for their school. The team should comprise school administrators, health officers, and maintenance staff. Each member should have specific roles to ensure comprehensive management and timely response to IAQ concerns. Additionally, they should create and communicate clear IAQ policies that include guidelines for regular inspections, preventive maintenance, response protocols for IAQ issues,AQ and procedures for handling complaints.

The team should conduct frequent inspections and maintenance of HVAC systems within school buildings and ensure filters are cleaned or replaced regularly. Ensuring that ventilation is adequate and systems are functioning optimally will minimize the spread of pollutants.

If the need to upgrade is discovered, single-packaged vertical unit ventilators are a good solution for schools. This type of unit functions as a single-room solution, circulating only the return air within a specific room. This minimizes the risk of cross-contamination throughout the entire building.

The IAQ management plan should include strategies to control moisture levels in school facilities. The team should regularly inspect for leaks, ensure proper drainage, and maintain adequate ventilation to prevent mold growth. Addressing water intrusion promptly will help maintain a dry environment. A good preventative measure for managing moisture is to consider retrofitting existing HVAC equipment with dehumidification controls if compatible. Relative humidity should remain between 40% and 60% for optimum comfortability, and dehumidification controls allow facility managers to control the amount of moisture in an area.

Introducing practices to reduce indoor air pollutants is also a key component of maintaining effective IAQ and should be included as a part of any IAQ management plan. This includes using low-emission materials, implementing proper storage practices for chemicals, banning indoor smoking, and encouraging green cleaning practices to minimize potential sources of pollutants. Ensuring HVAC systems have proper filtration will help to combat indoor air pollutants. If compatible, upgrade units with MERV 13 filters as recommended by ASHRAE.

There are numerous resources available to help guide the process of developing a proper IAQ management plan, and the EPA provides a framework to develop a plan specifically for schools.

Funding effective IAQ management plans

Despite the critical importance of implementing a robust IAQ management plan, the reality is that many facilities managers may hesitate, deterred by the absence of funds to make any potential upgrades or retrofits needed to address critical IAQ needs. While the outlined strategies aim to enhance IAQ, the financial aspect is a pivotal component that demands careful consideration.

There are viable federal and state approaches and funding avenues to empower schools to achieve optimal IAQ. In January, the Biden administration announced $47 million in additional funding to support school infrastructure investments. The Supporting America’s School Infrastructure (SASI) program will bolster the capacity of states to support school districts in improving school facilities.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) launched its $500 million Renew America’s Schools Program in 2022 to promote the implementation of clean energy improvements at K-12 public schools across the country. It aims to help school communities make energy upgrades that will lower utility costs, improve indoor air quality, and foster healthier learning environments. The DOE anticipates opening a second round of applications for the Renew America's Schools grant this spring.

Take the lead in IAQ management

In an era where health and safety are paramount, the importance of a robust IAQ plan for schools cannot be overstated. As educational institutions strive to create a conducive learning environment, the air students breathe plays a pivotal role in their overall well-being. A comprehensive IAQ management plan is a proactive strategy to safeguard the health of both students and educators.

Recognizing the direct correlation between clean air and academic success means implementing an effective IAQ plan becomes an ethical imperative for schools. Parents rightfully expect schools to provide a safe and healthy environment for their children. A school’s commitment to maintaining high IAQ fosters trust and reassures parents that their children's well-being is a top priority.