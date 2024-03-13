The Hydraulic Institute (HI) recently announced the recipients of its prestigious awards which were delivered at the HI 2024 Annual Conference Awards dinner, on February 29, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Mr. John P. Miersma, CEO of Iwaki America Incorporated, was honored with the 2023 Hydraulic Institute Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions spanning two decades. His service in numerous leadership roles on the HI Board of Directors, as Finance Chair, and President and Chairman has spanned two decades. Miersma has been instrumental in guiding numerous strategic planning initiatives, shaping critical decisions, and ensuring a strong financial position for HI.

Mr. Robert Visintainer, Vice President of Engineering and Research & Development at GIW Industries, was named the 2023 HI Member of the Year. With over 40 years of industry experience, his dedication and leadership have significantly advanced the mission of the Hydraulic Institute. His service on the Technical Affairs Steering Committee and as Vice-chair for the recently published Internet of Things Solutions for Pumping Systems Guidebook as well as ANSI/HI 12.1-12.6 Rotodynamic Slurry Pumps for Nomenclature, Definitions, Applications, and Operation standard has left a lasting impact on the industry.

Dr. David Werth, Principal Engineer at Clemson Engineering Hydraulics Inc., was recognized as the 2023 Standards Partner of the Year. His expertise and leadership have been particularly influential in the development and revision of critical standards, exemplified by his role as the committee Chair for ANSI/HI 9.6.6 Rotodynamic Pumps for Pump Piping. His exceptional volunteer leadership and expertise have helped shape industry standards, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements and best practices.

"We are delighted to honor these outstanding individuals for their remarkable contributions to the Hydraulic Institute and the pump industry," said Michael Michaud, Executive Director, Hydraulic Institute. "Their leadership, dedication, and expertise have been instrumental in driving innovation, advancing industry standards, ensuring the success of the Hydraulic Institute and shaping the future of our community."