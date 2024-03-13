The Hydraulic Institute, the largest association of pump manufacturers and suppliers to the pump industry in North America, and the global authority on pumps and pumping systems, installed new leadership during the 2024 Annual Conference in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

Scott King, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Gorman-Rupp Company, transitioned into the role of Chairman and John Donatiello, Senior Vice President Strategy and Business Development, Hydro, Inc. was appointed as the Board President.

Charles Pope, President and General Manager, Patterson Pump Company, transitioned into the role of Treasurer and Ansell Sims, President, Grundfos USA, was appointed to the role of Secretary. Each officer serves a one-year term which ends in February 2025.

Three new members joined the HI Board: Gregory Case, Chief Product Officer, Taco Comfort Solutions, Gregory Levine, Corporate Vice President, Franklin Electric, and Daniel McGrath, Senior Vice President of Sales, Nidec Motor Corporation each began three-year terms which will end in 2027.

Outgoing Chairman, Brian Sweeney, President, Crane Pumps & Systems, will continue to serve as an ex-officio member of Board.

The HI Board is primarily responsible for providing organizational oversight to the Institute and guiding the direction of its strategic plan.