The dedicated outdoor air system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $4.8 billion in 2024, according to a new report by Future Market Insights, Inc. The industry is projected to be worth $11.4 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2034. DOAS typically consists of air handling units, ventilation fans, heating and cooling coils, and filtration systems.

DOAS systems are crucial for improving indoor air quality, enhancing occupant comfort, and meeting building codes and standards for ventilation. They find extensive use in various settings, including commercial buildings, industrial facilities, institutional buildings, and residential complexes.

Several key factors drive the growth of the DOAS market. There is a growing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality and its impact on health and productivity. As a result, there is an increasing demand for ventilation solutions that can effectively remove pollutants and provide fresh air to indoor spaces.

Stringent regulations and building codes emphasize the need for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices. DOAS systems offer significant energy savings compared to traditional HVAC systems by providing dedicated ventilation and conditioning for outdoor air, reducing the load on central HVAC systems.

Technological advancements in DOAS systems, such as integrating advanced controls, sensors, and heat recovery technologies, contribute to market expansion. These innovations enhance system efficiency, reliability, and performance, further driving adoption across various industries and applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on the capacity, 20-40 tons are projected to expand at 8.7% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2034.

South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2034.

Based on the requirement, heating is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2034.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the DOAS market, numerous players compete for market share. Established HVAC manufacturers, specialized ventilation system providers, and emerging startups vie for dominance. Competition revolves around technological innovation, product quality, pricing strategies, distribution networks, and customer service.

Competitive Landscape of following Key Players

Johnson Controls International PLC

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Trane Technologies PLC

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Nortek Global HVAC LLC (Nortek)

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Success in this market hinges on effectively meeting customer needs and staying ahead of competitors through innovation and strategic partnerships. Some key market developments are:

In April 2022, Daikin Comfort Technologies partnered with XOi Technologies to provide global HVAC contractors with advanced field service solutions leveraging augmented reality and artificial intelligence. This collaboration aimed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and boost profitability for HVAC contractors by offering a comprehensive field-services tool.

In February 2022, Carrier Global collaborated with Marriott International to innovate building systems for modular and IoT-connected hotels. By working with Marriott's R&D Lab, Carrier aimed to develop solutions to enhance construction processes, reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, and accelerate construction timelines.

