It was my first time back to the AHR Expo after a four-year hiatus, and it was just as exciting as I remembered it. But, still, a lot has changed too. For instance, last time I attended the show, in 2019, IAQ was just starting to become a focus. The COVID-19 pandemic put IAQ in the spotlight, though, and now, there are several AHR exhibitors solely focused on improving the quality of indoor air.

But, that's not the only difference.

I'm sure you've been hearing about sustainability efforts for a few years. In the past, we were seeing equipment from various OEMs that addressed individual environmental issues in a number of ways. For example, some target water conservation and offer cooling equipment that uses little to no water. Others are targeting global warming potential (GWP) and producing equipment that is compatible with low-GWP refrigerants.

But, this year I heard the same two words spoken over and over again: decarbonization and electrification.

That didn't surprise me, but what did was the fact that, across the board, heat pumps were running the show. Some booths only featured heat pumps. And, the ones that had other equipment on display were centered around the heat pump. Nearly every exhibitor I asked to tell me about their equipment talked about their heat pump first. Oftentimes, they didn't even mention any of the other equipment unless I specifically asked about it.

So, I guess it's been established — 2024 is the year of the heat pump. And, even though buzzwords tend to come and go, I'm hoping we hang on to the idea of the decarbonization and electrification. However, I do have to admit that I'm feeling a bit nervous after attending the expo.

They say you shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket. But, it appears the industry is turning to heat pumps to solve our sustainability problems, and I really think we need more eggs in more baskets.

What do you think?