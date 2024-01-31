Ruskin recently introduced the TDFi-FA thermal dispersion fan inlet system for fan array applications within commercial HVAC systems. Using highly-accurate thermal dispersion sensing technology, the TDFi-FA measures both airflow rate and temperature and communicates system data to the building automation system (BAS) through analog outputs or communication protocols. This optimizes system performance for greater efficiency while maintaining fresh air ventilation for healthy environments.

“Ensuring healthy indoor ventilation rates while promoting optimum energy efficiency are top priorities,” said John Haukap, product manager, Ruskin. “You need to monitor airflow to properly manage it. The TDFi-FA provides systems engineers the assurance that proper airflow is being delivered throughout occupied spaces.”

The compact design of the cantilevered sensor mounts at the fan inlet and serves as a single interface for up to 32 sensors across 16 fans of the same diameter.

TDFi-FA features include:

Standard cabling and tool-free, one-touch setup that simplifies installation

Built-in 1-, 2- or 3-point field calibration using actual airflows

BACnet MS/TP, Modbus RTU and analog outputs are standard

BACnet International (BTL listed), CE, UL-60730 listed, UL-60335-2-40 compliant, FCC Part 15 compliant

Sensor Housing Assembly certified to IP-54 rating criteria per IEC 60529, Ed. 2.2 08/29/2013

The Ruskin TDFi-FA can help satisfy requirements for minimum outside air as required by LEED (USGBC), ASHRAE 62.1, ASHRAE 90.1, ASHRAE 189.1, California Title 24, International Mechanical Code (IMC) and International Energy Conservation Code (IECC).