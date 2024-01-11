In industry, fossil fuel-fired boilers are commonly used to produce steam or hot water for space and process heating. However, traditional boilers may not be flexible enough to respond quickly to demand surges during peak periods.

To compensate, processors and manufacturers often keep more than the required number of boilers running — usually at less than full capacity. When more steam or heat is required, the units are already in operation and require less time to increase output. Even if burning at 75%, however, fossil fuel boilers take time to heat up internally.

“If you want to use a gas-fired boiler as an auxiliary, you’d better know in advance when you will need it, since it takes time for the heat to rise and disperse before reaching the target output [of steam or hot water],” said Robert Presser, vice president of Acme Engineering. “If you have gas-fired boilers run at 75% capacity, and there is an increase in demand, you cannot quickly reach 100% capacity.”

Today, a much more efficient and cost-effective approach is available: auxiliary electrode boilers. These modern electrode boilers can almost immediately provide supplemental steam or hot water as required. The approach minimizes the number of gas-burning boilers on standby, provides greater operational flexibility, and reduces operating and maintenance costs.

All images are courtesy of Acme Engineering.

Electrode boilers like those from Acme Engineering are ideal for quickly and efficiently supplying auxiliary steam and hot water to meet surges in demand.

The components of these auxiliary high-voltage electrical systems — boilers, superheaters, secondary pressure vessels, and associated control systems — are readily available from experienced suppliers and can be customized to specific industrial needs.

“A gas-fired boiler cannot go from zero to 100% capacity in less than two minutes, but an electrode boiler can,” Presser said.

He added that modern electrode boilers are designed so temperature, pressure, and output can quickly rise or fall as needed with no “flywheel effect.”

Electrode boilers have existed in various forms for many decades. However, recent design improvements have closed the output gap while surpassing conventional units not only in terms of efficiency and simplicity but also responsiveness and safety.

Modern electrode boilers can go from zero to 100% capacity in less than two minutes, almost immediately providing supplemental steam or hot water as required.

Advanced jet-type electrode boilers have a minimal number of components and electrical controls, with fewer parts, resulting in the absence of excessive temperatures and electrode burnout.

Modern electrode boilers utilize the conductive and resistive properties of water to carry electric current and generate steam. In a jet boiler, water jets flow from a central column to electrodes of each phase, using chemicals in the water to create resistance and generate heat and steam as the water passes from ground to phase. More steam is produced as the water flows from the electrode to the counter electrode placed below the electrode box, before the water returns to the reservoir at the bottom of the vessel.

“The more current [amps] that flows, the more heat [Btus] is generated and the more steam produced,” Presser said. “Nearly 100% of the electrical energy is converted into heat with no exhaust stack or heat transfer losses.”

The advanced steam boilers have a 100% turndown ratio, the ratio between a boiler’s maximum and minimum output. Most gas boilers have a 10:1 or 5:1 ratio.

“The turndown means you can leave the boiler in standby at low pressure and, when needed, bring it to full capacity in about 90 seconds, which no other boiler type can achieve today,” Presser said. “With the electric boilers, the energy input and adjustment are very precise and virtually immediate.”

The ability to rapidly increase or decrease boiler capacity “on demand” can save industrial processors and manufacturers a substantial amount in operational and maintenance costs.

“Instead of running five gas-fired boilers on moderate capacity, you can run three or four boilers at full capacity, which maximizes their efficiency, and have an electrode boiler on standby,” Presser said. “The electrode boiler can be used in short bursts only when you need peak performance. This is less expensive than running more gas-fired boilers.”

The economics of using auxiliary electrode boilers further improve when utilizing discounted off-peak electricity at night when demand is low.

Electrode boilers also lower the costs of installation, operation, and maintenance. Gas-fired boilers require fuel lines, storage and handling equipment, economizers, and emission control equipment. Advanced jet-type electrode boilers have a minimal number of components and electrical controls, with fewer parts. Under normal operation, the absence of excessive temperatures and electrode burnout ensures long operating life.

The units further lower operating costs with automatic controls that reduce the need for operating personnel.

Presser pointed out the most advanced types of these boilers also operate more safely than traditional fuel-burning models.

“With the jet-type electrode boilers, there are no combustion hazards because there are no flames, fumes, fuel lines, storage tanks, or hazardous emissions,” Presser said. “There are no problems with heat buildup or electrode burnout even if scaling should occur and thermal shock is eliminated. There is also no ‘low water’ danger since the current cannot flow without water.”

With all the advantages of high-output auxiliary electrode boilers, industrial processors and manufacturers that utilize them will have a competitive advantage over rivals relying on gas-fired boilers alone.

The flexibility, precision, and responsiveness of electrode boilers will allow cost-effective on-demand steam and process heating, eliminating the need for extra traditional units to be continually kept online at low capacity, ready to be fired up during peak periods. This approach will minimize operating costs, including energy, labor, and maintenance.