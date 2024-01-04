I am an avid seeker of art in all forms, across all mediums. So, yeah, I’ve seen a lot of it in my day. Do I think there’s beauty in all of it? Quite honestly, no. I think a lot of it sucks. But, there’s this one installment I’ll never forget. I mean, there’s quite a few, but I’m going to tell you about a particular one.

A few years ago, I went to the Museum of Contemporary Art. On the floor of one of the floors sat a large, white, undulating ouroboros. The peaks of the snake’s body were flattened to create seats — all of which were taken by a set of VR glasses. I like snakes and art, but for some reason, I wasn't really interested. My friend Jasmine ran over to it, though, put the glasses on and said, "Whoa! Come check this out!"

It's hard to explain what I saw, but I felt like I was falling forever inside of the snake's mind — through every thought he had ever had. I felt sick. After about 1.3 second, I ripped the glasses of my face. But, I saw my sister and Jasmine sitting there, just fine, with the glasses on. So, I put them back on.

The snake was speaking his thoughts out loud. Or, at least I think that's what was happening. Anyway, as I was listening to the snake and falling through his mind, it happened ... the moment I'll never forget, the thought that connected us forever.

"I hate it when people ask me what I'll be doing in five years."

When the snake spoke those 14 words the art installment on the floor transformed into a masterpiece in my mind. Why? Because I hate it too.

I bring this up here, now because it's that time of year when people start asking about New Year's resolutions — another question I hate because I've never really had one.

A resolution is a firm decision to either do or not do something, and I don't know what the future outside of my control has in store. So, rather than boxing myself into the situations I decided would happen, I like to open myself up to the opportunities that knock.

You see, five years ago, I didn't think I would be editor of a magazine any time soon. And, I've never once thought I would actually be a student at New York University even though I imagined it quite often.

But, here I am today — editor-in-chief of two magazines, earning my master's degree in cybersecurity from NYU. So, what do I resolve to do in 2024? I have no clue. But, whatever it is, I hope it's transformative.

In terms of my professional life, I hope that means being part of a more diverse industry, and I have no reason to think it won't. Engineered Systems started on this journey back in 2019 when it introduced the inaugural 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest. But, the transformation continues. It was recently brought to my attention by one of our columnists, Howard McKew, that I am the first female editor of Engineered Systems in more than 20 years. But, ES started its transformation well.