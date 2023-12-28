Come December, I always seem to look back on the year that just passed. No matter how many times I say, “I’m going to try to stay home for an entire month,” it never really seems to happen. I do a lot of travel, and it’s rarely because I have to. It is a lot of packing, unpacking, bus stops, airports, cat sitters, etc., but let’s be real — I freaking love it.

Looking back on 2023, I made my way to 15 states — 12 of those I actual went to and spent time in; the others I just drove through. That’s not my most salient year in terms of travel, but it definitely ranks high up on the list.

The reason I bring this up is because one of my favorite parts of traveling is that, everywhere I go, I learn something new. People do things differently region by region, and I notice them. This applies to everything from the positioning of streetlights, how they memorialize the dead, and the vernacular they speak into the way they build houses, the types of foods they eat, and the traditions they practice.

So, what does this have to do with HVAC? Well, it depends how much you let it.

One thing is for certain: Across the U.S., you’d be hard-pressed to find a building — residential or commercial — that’s without some sort of HVAC system. What that translates to for the HVAC engineering industry is countless learning opportunities.

It’s easy to figure out the best way to do something and stick with it. But, the thing is, there are other people in other places figuring out the same thing with a different perspective. It’s worth it to pay attention.

I’m not saying you have to drive across the U.S. from East to West and back, like I did last year. I do highly recommend it, but the point is to notice more. We’re all part of an industry where travel happens — whether is for training, conferences, or projects. If you find yourself in a place, geographically, where you don’t normally work, look around. Notice the types of HVAC systems they’re using, where they’re located, how they’re controlled, etc. If you can’t tell by looking, or you don’t know why a particular design decision was made, ask questions, take pictures … learn from the people who are doing things differently than you.

I’d love to hear about what you discover, and I’m sure our readers would too. Share you stories with us — send me an email or tag us on social (LinkedIn, Facebook, X)