Caterpillar Inc. recently announced the production of the 10,000th engine on the Cat® C175 diesel platform, which has been used in power generation and other large-scale applications around the globe since 2009. The milestone was commemorated during a recent ceremony at the company’s manufacturing facility in Lafayette, Ind.

CloudHQ, a global data center developer, purchased the 16-cylinder Cat C175 configured in a 3000 kW diesel generator set for its campus in Ashburn, Va., USA, where it will be installed and commissioned by Carter Machinery, the local Cat® dealer. CloudHQ has purchased more than 300 Cat generator sets to supply standby power for its data center operations worldwide.

“Reliable power is a critical element in our strategy to drive our clients’ businesses forward at the speed they need,” said Keith Harney, chief operating officer for CloudHQ. “Our investment in the field-proven Cat C175 demonstrates how our ongoing collaboration with Caterpillar and the Cat dealer network supports our commitment to flexibility, scalability and customer service.”

Caterpillar offers 16- and 20-cylinder versions of the Cat C175 generator sets, with power ratings from 3000 to 4000 kW for 60 Hz standby and mission-critical applications, and 3000 to 4000 kVA for 50 Hz standby and mission-critical applications. The company produces configurations complying with leading emissions standards such as U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and U.S. EPA Tier 2, as well as models for lesser regulated regions. Additionally, Cat C175 generator sets meeting U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final standards can use up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable diesel fuel meeting EN15940.

Available worldwide, Cat C175 generator sets provide more power from a smaller footprint, reducing the amount of ancillary equipment required and associated installation costs.

“The C175 has been a reliable powerhouse across Caterpillar’s product lines for nearly 15 years, logging more than 140 million operating hours across numerous industry sectors,” said Bart Myers, vice president and general manager for Caterpillar Large Electric Power. “The popularity of the C175 is a testament to its unmatched performance, efficiency, durability and long-term value for customers.”

Cat C175 engines are used across Caterpillar’s product lines in applications including power generation, mining trucks, locomotive engines, marine propulsion, and offshore drilling and production. For example, the new Cat 793 mining truck is equipped with the Cat C175-16 engine, offering best-in-class payload, increased fuel efficiency and faster cycle times.

“The C175 has served as an irreplaceable workhorse for the mining industry thanks to its lower operating and maintenance costs,” said David Rea, vice president & general manager of Cat Large Mining Trucks. “With its fuel efficiency, high power density and extended service intervals, the C175 is purpose-built for the long haul, making it a mainstay in mining fleets for the foreseeable future.”