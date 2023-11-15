Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced an extension to its commercial portable fire extinguisher lines with the newest, more environmentally friendly option, CLEANGUARD+, available through ANSUL® and PYRO-CHEM®.

“Knowing we’re incorporating the latest advancements for maximum effectiveness and reliability makes this launch particularly exciting,” said Danielle Felch, product manager – Portables at Johnson Controls. “CLEANGUARD+ is not only a powerful tool but also a testament to our commitment to providing the best fire safety solutions for our customers.”

CLEANGUARD+ uses the reliable, electrically nonconductive, FK-5-1-12 agent, with characteristics that make it one of the most eco-friendly commercial clean agent fire extinguisher options available, including:

Zero ozone depletion potential (ODP)

Global warming potential (GWP) less than 1

One-week atmospheric lifetime

For commercial and industrial facilities that contain critical equipment, CLEANGUARD+ will be particularly beneficial. Its FK-5-1-12 agent is residue-free, corrosion-resistant and requires no clean-up after discharge, helping minimize collateral damages after operational downtime. The FK-5-1-12 agent allows CLEANGUARD+ to be used in much smaller spaces than traditional, clean agent fire extinguishers. An optional MR Conditional model contains stainless steel components and is rated up to 7 tesla.

Like its predecessor, CLEANGUARD, CLEANGUARD+ is manufactured in the United States and uses the same reliable, high-performance technology. It is UL-ULC listed, is compliant with the NFPA 10 standard and is United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology and software, as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

About ANSUL

ANSUL® is the premium fire suppression product brand of Tyco International (U.S.), Ltd. The full line of ANSUL special hazard fire protection products includes fire extinguishers and hand line units; pre-engineered restaurant, vehicles and industrial systems; sophisticated fire detection/suppression systems; and a complete line of dry chemical, foam and gaseous extinguishing agents. ANSUL products are developed and tested at the ANSUL Fire Technology Center, one of the most extensive fire research and testing facilities in the world. ANSUL products meet the demanding challenge of industry and commerce, including high-hazard/high-risk markets such as automotive, aviation, mining, chemical and petrochemical, utility, fire service and metal manufacturing/processing industries. For more information, visit www.ansul.com.

About PYRO-CHEM

Restaurant kitchens, gas stations, paint spray booths and countless other commercial and industrial applications are protected by PYRO-CHEM automatic suppression systems and fire extinguishers. Ask your authorized PYRO-CHEM Distributor to provide the right solution for your fire protection challenges.

Dedicated customer support. Extensive product portfolio. Engineering excellence. Trusted, proven brands. Johnson Controls offers all these attributes, plus a passion for protection. It’s what drives us to create solutions to help safeguard what matters most – your valued people, property and business. For additional information, please visit www.pyrochem.com.