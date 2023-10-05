A new four-story Hampton Inn located in Ashland City, Tennessee — 30 minutes from downtown Nashville — opened to the public on March 3, 2022.

During planning and construction, hotel general manager Sammy Naquin knew he needed a dependable water heating solution to help provide a continuous supply of hot water for the 75-room hotel, which also includes a kitchen and industrial laundry facilities. As a 15-year veteran of the hospitality industry, Naquin is familiar with the pain points guests have experienced.

“In the past, I’ve had problems getting enough hot water up to the top floors at peak hours when more people are showering,” he said.

So Naquin knew the water heaters he chose for the Hampton Inn had to guarantee hot water for every room at all times of the day.

“Hampton Inns thrive on being local,” Naquin said. “So, it made sense to turn to A. O. Smith, who is right here in Ashland City, for a solution.”

Naquin worked closely with A. O. Smith to specify two 750,000 Btuh Cyclone XL commercial gas water heaters, recommended for the hotel’s size and demands.

When specifying a water heater, Naquin needed to be cognizant of the mechanical room’s size constraints. With a smaller footprint than other large commercial properties, the Cyclone XL water heater was the ideal solution to ensure ample hot water and allow adequate room for installation and maintenance.

The Cyclone XL water heater provides maximum hot water requirements by adjusting the firing rate to meet demand. The unit has a dual stainless-steel heat exchange system that utilizes a two-step heat transfer process to deliver thermal efficiencies of 97%. It also comes equipped with A. O. Smith’s iComm connectivity platform, allowing hotel management to remotely monitor and adjust each unit’s settings.

“We have been incredibly pleased with the consistency Cyclone XL has provided,” Naquin said. “The water temperature you get on the first floor is the same temperature you get on the fourth floor

“We’ve been busy since opening and even with reaching room capacity on multiple occasions, we have received positive feedback from guests about always having hot water. It’s good to have one worry off of my shoulders and know that we can count on the Cyclone XL to run properly.”

Based on his experience with A. O. Smith, Naquin says he would recommend the Cyclone XL water heater to others in the hospitality industry.

“The communication from A. O. Smith was the best I’ve ever experienced from a vendor,” Naquin says. “Every time I had a question or needed support, someone from A. O. Smith was there to help. That was a big deal for me.”