FreshAir Smart Sensors can track conditions that allow mold to grow, as well as monitor for and detect tobacco and marijuana smoking. The system provides real time alerts to building and operations managers, enabling corrective action before mold growth, significantly improving living conditions in military barracks and housing. Using FreshAir’s devices will result in cleaner and safer military barracks and housing, as well as reduce long-term smoking-related medical costs.

FreshAir’s Wi-Fi devices provide real-time monitoring and send alerts of mold conditions and smoking incidents to clients with scientific proof, including detailed, time-stamped charts. The devices detect specific components of tobacco and marijuana smoke with patented, polymer sensor technology (PolySens). FreshAir devices are used at hundreds of locations across the U.S., including apartments, hotels, housing authorities, schools, and other multiunit, professionally managed properties. The new, patented mold sensor provides an effective way for proactively monitoring spaces, enabling building operators to address conditions before mold growth can occur.

FreshAir’s detection devices are easy to install — they plug into outlets and are secured with tamper-proof screws. The WiFi-enabled detection devices connect to building networks to communicate 24/7 with FreshAir’s monitoring platform. Each device can monitor up to 500 square feet of open space.