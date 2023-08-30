Copeland, a global provider of sustainable solutions, today announced a partnership with Enersponse, a top provider of distributed energy resource (DER) management services for commercial and industrial customers. This collaboration offers a unique chance for food retailers to effortlessly improve their energy conservation efforts through involvement in demand response initiatives that assist in stabilizing the power grid during times of high electricity consumption.

Enersponse's intelligent automation system sends a secure signal to reduce electricity when the power grid is at risk of outages or when energy prices spike. In addition to stabilizing the grid, these programs provide a passive revenue stream through incentives and automated demand response (ADR) rebates, decrease energy consumption and utility bills, and reduce carbon emissions, which supports meeting corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

To enable ADR, these food retailers must have a comprehensive energy management system (EMS) on premises. Copeland control solutions deliver seamless energy management and ADR deployment. The Copeland E3 supervisory control is used to enable web-accessible control over critical building and refrigeration systems, including compressor groups, condensers and walk-in units, HVAC and lighting systems. The Copeland ProAct™ Connect+ enterprise management software is used to provide near real-time access to manage multi-site food retail operations. This provides access to rich data to perform root cause analysis and prescriptive, corrective actions to help save time and costs. Finally, the Copeland CC200 case controller is also a part of this, and communicates with the E3 supervisory control and Copeland’s companion Cold Chain Connect mobile app.

Copeland and Enersponse solutions together allow grocers to create customized parameters for responding to energy demand events, according to their specific requirements, ensuring critical operations, food safety, customer and employee comfort remain unaffected.

“Customers have the power to allow small adjustments to heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) systems and refrigeration temperatures or to dim lights during high-demand periods. Enersponse simplifies the entire process, from program enrollment to the end of a power reduction event and provides automation through a secure connection to the current Copeland building controls to make participation effortless,” said James McPhail, CEO of Enersponse. “Our goal is to make the process so seamless that customers and employees remain unaware that electricity usage has been reduced. Integration partners like Copeland allow this to happen through a secure connection with their cost-effective control systems.”

Copeland and Enersponse have been collaborating with major grocery store chains in California for over a year, overseeing their demand response participation. These food retailers have obtained rebates to cover the cost of upgrading Copeland hardware and software, such as supervisory and building management controllers, AC and refrigeration compressors, and enterprise monitoring and building controls. The grocers have enrolled in an auto-demand response program and are receiving ADR rebates. In 2022, one of the grocers managed to avoid approximately 220,000 lbs. of carbon emissions, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and securing rebates totaling over $500,000.

“This is a simple way to enhance building automation in the commercial refrigeration space while meeting ESG goals,” said Corey Wheat, Energy and Utility Solutions Business Development Manager at Copeland. “Through this program, we can conduct a building and site survey to determine where savings can be enhanced.”

To learn more about this energy resource management program or other Copeland HVACR technologies, please visit Copeland.com.

About Copeland

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software and monitoring for heating, cooling and refrigeration. With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we’re not just setting the standard for compressor leadership; we’re pioneering its evolution. Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space. Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions and expertise, we’re revolutionizing the next generation of climate technology for the better.

About Enersponse

Enersponse is an energy resource management platform that works with power providers across the country to aggregate their distributed energy resource (DER) and rebate programs with energy-using clients across the U.S. to maximize financial incentives by automating load reduction responses. This process helps providers maintain a stable grid; saves customers money and earns them passive income through rebates from utility; and helps achieve corporate social responsibility objectives. The company’s intelligent automation-powered distributed energy resource platform is connected to hundreds of power generators across North America, all dispatchable to customers’ existing control systems. Enersponse’s advanced technology keeps track of what’s happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers— by monitoring weather patterns, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations and then syncs data with pre-set client preferences to intelligently adjust power use in real-time without the need for human intervention. This means less stress on internal resources and an automated one-stop-shop solution for consolidating all available energy conservation programs to maximize cost savings—ultimately paying customers and their control companies to save energy.