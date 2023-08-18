Craig Messmer, Unico System’s vice president of engineering, completed his 16th year serving on various American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) committees, and now joins the association’s Standard Appeals Committee.

“Unico System and I believe it’s important that professionals give back to their industry, and my prior 16 years of service on the Technical Activities Committee and the Unitary Equipment Technical Committee have been a great honor to me,” said Mr. Messmer. “My service to the industry through ASHRAE will now continue through the Standard Appeals Committee.”

The Standard Appeals Committee is a standing committee of ASHRAE. It is responsible for adjudicating, on behalf of the ASHRAE Board of Directors, all appeals or challenges to the Society’s codes, standards, and guidelines.

Messmer is celebrating his thirtieth anniversary with Unico. Unico, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of small-duct central heating and air conditioning systems.

A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis with a Master of Science in mechanical engineering, Mr. Messmer points out that his involvement with ASHRAE is indicative of Unico’s overall interest, activity, and leadership within the HVAC industry.

About Unico Inc.

The Unico System is a small-duct central heating and air conditioning system manufactured by Unico Inc. Ideal for custom and new home construction, older home retrofits and historic preservation, as well as commercial applications, The Unico System takes less than one-third the space of a traditional HVAC system. Unico is an active member of the U.S. National Trust for Historic Preservation.