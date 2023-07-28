The employees of Uponor North America have placed the company on the Star Tribune Minnesota Top Workplaces list as well as the Top Workplaces USA list. The ranking is based on survey feedback received by Energage, a research company with 17 years of experience assessing more than 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations. Uponor was also awarded three Culture Excellence awards focusing on Compensation and Benefits, Innovation, and Work-Life Flexibility.

This is the ninth year Uponor has received a ranking in the top 200 or better. It is also the second year in a row the company has achieved the Top Workplaces USA and Culture Excellence recognitions.

“Being named a top workplace by our employees in the state of Minnesota and also the U.S., and having them recognize our unique People First culture that we all work so hard to maintain, is a testament to the strength of our corporate values that drives how we do business every day,” said Uponor North America President Andres Caballero. “Gaining and retaining top talent in the industry and throughout North America is vital to our success. These recognitions highlight the quality work environment Uponor provides and showcases us as an employer of choice.”