Berner International has introduced the Architectural Icon 8 and Icon 10 to its Architectural Collection of air curtains. The Architectural Icon 8 and Icon 10 models are redesigns of Berner’s Architectural Low Profile 8 and Architectural High Performance 10 air curtains. In addition to quieter operation, the Icons’ redesign includes architectural quality aesthetical upgrades and AMCA-certified performance, while maintaining a similar price as their predecessors. The redesign utilizes the platform developed for Berner’s Architectural Contour air curtains.

The Icon 8 (1/5-hp) and Icon 10 (1/2-hp) PSC motors combine with other air movement components and a refreshed cabinet design to deliver a lower operating sound for a 10-speed air curtain. EC motors (1/5 and 1/2-hp) are optional and equally quiet.

The Architectural Icon 8 (8-1/4 (h) x 20 (d)-inches) and Icon 10 (12-3/4 (h) x 25-1/2 (d)-inches) air curtains are available from 3- to 10-feet and 3- to 12-feet lengths, respectively. Standard cabinet is clear satin anodized aluminum. Stainless steel and powder coats in dozens of colors are options.

The redesigned intake screen has been repositioned to reduce sight lines into interior.

The air curtain is programmed and operated through Berner’s factory-installed Intelliswitch digital control platform. The Intelliswitch features pre-set programs, a time clock, time delay, built-in thermostat, 10-speed fan control, and other integrated, end-user customizable features. As with other air curtains introduced by Berner in the past three years, the Intelliswitch digital controller is treated as a design element and built-into a strip articulated alongside the air stream outlet.

The optional Berner AIR smart controller and app can be added to the platform, allowing operation and monitoring from a smartphone, tablet or personal computer. The Berner AIR includes true BACnet integration and a proactive adaptive setting based on the weather.

The Architectural Icon includes steam heating options, as well hot water and electric heat. A thermostatic probe monitors the coils and reports the temperature to the Intelliswitch. The electric heating option uses Berner’s proprietary Venturi electric heater system that heats supply air from a blower intake setup.

Other Architectural Icon air curtain features are: