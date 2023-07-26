Private equity firm Platinum Equity has provided an unsecured term loan to the Tom Barrow Co. in connection with private investment firm Ardian's recent acquisition of a majority stake in the business.

Tom Barrow is a supplier of design-assist engineering and manufacturers' representation services to the commercial HVAC industry across healthcare, life sciences, education, government, industrial and other commercial end markets.

"We are pleased to have provided Tom Barrow a financing solution in a very complex market for borrowers," said Louis Samson, co-president of Platinum Equity. "We know the business and the sector well and have a lot of experience helping companies grow while navigating changing economic cycles. We believe our operations-intensive model puts us in a unique position to underwrite these types of credit investments."

The Tom Barrow financing is led by Platinum Equity's dedicated credit team, which seeks opportunities to provide debt capital to companies for a variety of uses, including acquisitions, refinancings and recapitalizations. Platinum's credit team targets companies that generally have $15 to $75 million of EBITDA and are primarily based in North America

"We want to forge real partnerships with borrowers where we can add material value to the company's growth ambitions," said Michael Fabiano, managing director and global head of credit for Platinum Equity.

"Our credit team is actively looking for more opportunities to put our financial and operational expertise to work."

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tom Barrow has ten locations across Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama, with approximately 240 employees.

Truist Securities, Inc. served as exclusive financial adviser to Tom Barrow. Configure Partners served as financing advisor to Ardian.